FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — The remains of a Korean War veteran from Texas who disappeared more than 70 years ago are being returned to the state for burial.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the remains of Army Cpl. Marvin D. Actkinson of Sudan in west Texas were identified in 2021 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency after being turned over to the U.S. in 2018 by North Korea.

The Defense Department says Actinkson was 18 when he was reported missing on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked while trying to withdraw from the Chosin River.

Funeral services are scheduled for Feb. 12 in Colorado City.

