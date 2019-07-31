Rep. Mike Conaway Press Conference

MIDLAND, Texas – U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway will be hosting a press conference today in Midland. 





No specific topic was provided for the news conference, however, reports indicate, Conaway could announce his retirement from Congress. 





Conaway, as you may recall, has been in the spotlight at home and in Washington D.C. for the past two years as the Russia investigation, the farm bill and other initiatives have unfolded.





The Congressman spearheaded the farm bill and managed to get it passed through both chambers just before the new year. It has since been signed by the President and calls for major changes to the SNAP program as well as hemp laws.





Additionally, Conaway headed up the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation. The investigation centered on Russia influencing the 2016 Presidential election as well as any potential collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.





Ultimately, Conaway’s investigation turned up no evidence of collusion but did find evidence that the foreign power attempted to influence the 2016 election.





Conaway’s news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m.





