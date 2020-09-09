Repair to well off Texas coast taking longer than expected

In this image released by the U.S. Coast Guard, natural gas is release from an oil platform approximately three miles offshore of Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Officials responded Tuesday to a release from a well platform off the shore of Texas and the Coast Guard has a pollution response team on the beach to monitor the situation. There were no immediate reports of injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say repairs to a natural gas well off the Texas coast that started leaking last week will take longer than expected.

Repairs to the well, located on a platform offshore from Padre Island’s Bob Hall Pier, were expected to have been finished by early this week.

But the City of Corpus Christi said in a Tuesday news release that the company handling the repairs needs additional equipment to replace a leaking valve.

The city says additional elements of the wellhead need to be repaired as well before the replacement can be completed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)