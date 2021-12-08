Report: Abilene man accused of conspiring to murder stepchildren

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man accused of trying to get his coworker to murder his stepchildren has been arrested.

Johnny Wayne Wright, Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with Capital Murder (Conspired) in connection to the allegations.

Court documents reveal Wright’s coworker went to police the day before his arrest and said Wright offered him $1,000 to kill his stepchildren.

The coworker said Wright had previously made comments about his marriage problems and stepchildren and that, “these statements included sexual statements about his stepdaughter and using his step children as a paycheck,” according to the documents.

Wright allegedly had a plan for the coworker to kill the children, but the coworker says he was “taken aback” and walked away, so Wright said he was going to commit the murders himself then kill the coworker.

During his interview, the coworker also told detectives Wright then made arrangements to buy an AR-15 style rifle, but when he tried to take off time from work to make the purchase, he was fired.

Wright now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)