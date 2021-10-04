Report: Abilene man admits to causing serious head injury to 10-month-old at least 5 times

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was arrested after a 10-month-old child was hospitalized while unresponsive with a brain injury last week.

Steven Rodriguez was booked into the Taylor County Jail Friday for Injury to a Child in connection to the incident, which took place Thursday.

First responders arrived at an apartment on Nonesuch Road and found an unresponsive 10-month-old baby, who was rushed to Hendrick Medical Center.

Medical staff confirmed the baby had a brain bleed, as well as evidence of old and new hematomas.

Rodriguez, who was arrested at the apartment for an unrelated warrant, initially denied causing the injuries and kept providing stories that were inconsistent.

After a polygraph exam, which showed he was being deceptive, the documents state Rodriguez admitted to hurting the child “out of frustration”, hitting the child’s head on a hard surface. The documents reveal he admitted to causing head injuries to the child at least five separate times.

Police also interviewed Rodriguez’s girlfriend, who showed detectives pictures on her phone of the child’s old and current injuries.

Rodriguez now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $99,000.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)