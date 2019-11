BROWNFIELD, Texas— Brownfield City Council on Thursday morning voted to terminate Eldon Jobe as City Manager.

The council voted 4 to 3 to terminate Jobe effective immediately, according to the Town Talk Radio show in Brownfield.

The tie-breaking vote went to Mayor Geronimo Gonzales, who also voted to terminate Jobe.

The council has voted Jeff Davis as the interim city manager until further notice, according to the Town Talk Radio.