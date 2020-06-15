REPORT: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus

Breaking News
by: Christa Wood

NFL_RM_20160911_3428_1473809854344

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 11: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes during the second half against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) One of the top names in the National Football League has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ezekiel Elliott’s agent has confirmed the running back does have the virus.

According to Rapoport’s Twitter post, the Dallas Cowboys have not confirmed the news, due to privacy laws.

Elliott has not posted to social media to confirm the news either.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

