Report: Dallas Cowboys to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” for third time

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys and Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback. The team the agreement was reached Monday, March 8, 2021, with further details to be announced. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys will be the subject of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be selected to appear on this season’s five-episode series of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, per a source. An official announcement is likely to come as early as today. pic.twitter.com/37qbIrBgTZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

An official announcement could come as soon today, said Schefter. This would be the Cowboys third time to be featured on the five-episode show. The others were in 2002 and 2008.

The show follows an NFL team through training camp and covers their preparation for the upcoming season. It uniquely highlights not just on the field problems, but personal disputes as well involving players and coaches.

One of the elements of the show is how it highlights how rookies handle their first offseason camp in the NFL. It has been branded as the “first sports-based reality series.”

The Cowboys are attempting to bounce back from a season that was derailed by quarterback Dak Precott’s brutal leg injury against the New York Giants.

After starting 2-3, the team would lose six of their next seven games. Despite the abysmal record and using four different quarterbacks during the season, the Cowboys still had a chance to make the playoffs until the bitter end due to all of the NFC East teams finishing with a losing record.

The Cowboys finished 6-10, just one game behind the 7-9 divisional champion Washington Football Team. The NFC East has not had a repeat champion since 2004, by far the longest active streak in the league’s history.