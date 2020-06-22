Report: Inmate who died was subdued with Taser, restrained

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An in-custody death report prepared by the Texas Rangers says an Ector County Detention Center inmate died after jail staffers subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell.

The county sheriff’s office report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, died June 15.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that staffers shocked him with the Taser then restrained his arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m.

The Texas Rangers is investigating his death.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting his autopsy results.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)