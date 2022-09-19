DALLAS (KDAF) — It was National Cheeseburger Day on Sunday and a report from Gayot said this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!

Gayot lists Becks Prime in Houston at the No. 1 spot in America to grab some burgers and other American cuisines. “Becks Prime, launched in 1985, attracts burger enthusiasts and families for its fresh, fast food. Certified Angus Beef is ground on site daily and grilled over mesquite coals to a pink juiciness.”

The report said, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a makeover thanks to chefs cooking up ways to improve upon this American classic. Do you prefer luxe toppings such as foie gras and truffle aïoli? Or, are you a fan of a traditional burger with ketchup and mustard?”

NationalToday says that cheeseburgers are always on the menu, “Prepare to enjoy an American food icon — a cheeseburger oozing warm cheesy deliciousness on top of a moist, juicy patty (or two.) No matter how refined your palate might be, a good, old-fashioned cheeseburger seems to satisfy! Especially on September 18.”