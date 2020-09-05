Report: Small plane that crashed in Texas had just taken off

A plane is seen after crashing at Coulter Field in Bryan, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Darren Benson/College Station Eagle via AP)

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say a small plane that crashed last weekend in Texas, killing three people and injuring one, had just taken off from the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday that the pilot had purchased the Piper PA-24-250 airplane about a week earlier.

The plane crashed Sunday afternoon at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

The NTSB said it came to rest on a grass field on the end of a runway.

Bryan police have identified those killed as a 21-year-old Victoria Walker and her parents, 54-year-old David Walker and 51-year-old Tamara Walker.

