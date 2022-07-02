UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief Pete Arredondo will resign from his seat on the Uvalde City Council, according to a local Uvalde newspaper‘s Friday report.

The resignation comes after people demanded Arredondo step down from the position after questions were raised about his response to the Robb Elementary school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

According to reports, Arredondo remains on administrative leave from the UCISD police department. There is no indication he will resign from the position.

On June 7, Arredondo did not attend the Uvalde City Council meeting, despite being newly elected to the role.

