Reports: Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bond was set at $5 million Thursday morning in Bowie County for the woman accused in the death of a New Boston mother and the baby removed from her womb.

Taylor Parker, 27, of Simms, is back in Texas to face the charges after waiving extradition from Oklahoma on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. She was booked into the Bowie County Jail.