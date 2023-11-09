RUIDOSO, N.M. — Planning a getaway to Ruidoso on Thanksgiving? Here’s where you can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Ruidoso this year.

Rainmakers Resort and Club

Thanksgiving meals will be hot and ready for pick-up on November 23, with pick up times at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Meals for two will be around $160, depending on menu choices and additions. Additional meals will be $55 dollars each.

The meals will include your choice of protein, three sides, and a full pie of your choice. For further details on meal selection, click here.

K-Bob’s Steakhouse

K-Bob’s Steakhouse is taking Thanksgiving dinner orders from October 23 through November 21. Orders will be available for pick up on November 22.

Single meals will be $19.99. Meals for six start at $129.99. For details on how to order, click here.

Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino

Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino is offering Thanksgiving orders due by November 20.

Whole meals that feed four to six are $135. The meals include smoked turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and a choice of whole pie. For further menu details click here.

Wendell’s Steak & Seafood

Wendell’s Steak & Seafood is offering a Thanksgiving dinner on November 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended.

For further details on how to make a reservation and to see the Thanksgiving menu, click here.

Rebecca’s Restaurant at The Lodge of Cloudcroft

Rebecca’s Restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving dinner buffet on November 23 served at the fireside bar and terrace. Confirmed reservations are required.

The Thanksgiving buffet will be $60 per adult, and $30 per child. For menu details, click here.

Ruidoso Jockey Club

The Ruidoso Jockey Club is offering Thanksgiving meals to go, with prices varying depending on menu choices.

Meals will be available for pickup or delivery on November 22 or November 23. For menu prices and details, click here.

Cornerstone Bakery

Cornerstone Bakery will be accepting Thanksgiving orders for pies. The sweet treats must be picked up on November 21 or November 22. For more details, click here.

If you know of a restaurant open for Thanksgiving in Ruidoso and want it added to the list, you can email the details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com