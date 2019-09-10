Reward increased to $10,000 for September’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas DPS:



The reward for Carlos Rafael Benitez, 31, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and September’s featured fugitive, is increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of September. Benitez is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Benitez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of “BENITEZ” on his back. Benitez has an employment history working in the tire service business. He has ties to Amarillo — the last known area he was living — as well as to Donley County, Texas, and Tijuana, Mexico. For more information or updates, see his wanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured monthly in the hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month in which the fugitive is featured. So far in 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $32,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that have resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.



(News release from the Texas Department of Public Safety)