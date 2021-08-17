Rewards offered for Midland & Hamilton men added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the state’s Most Wanted lists. Joshua Dee Daniels is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list with a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. Joseph Darwin Watson is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list with a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Joshua Dee Daniels, 39, of Midland, is wanted for sexual assault and a parole violation. He’s been wanted since January 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from Midland, Texas. Daniels was previously convicted on 11 counts of burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and assault against a public servant. He has ties to Central Texas, including Burnet County, as well as the Aransas Pass/Rockport area, where a warrant was issued by the Aransas Police Department in December 2020 for sexual assault.

Daniels is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has several tattoos on his body, including on his face and forehead. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Joseph Darwin Watson, 52, of Hamilton, is a high-risk sex offender who is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He’s been wanted since October 2020, after he absconded from his last known address in Hamilton, Texas. Watson was previously convicted in Llano County of two counts of aggravated sexual assault involving a 5-year-old boy. In 2009, he was convicted of a sexual assault charge involving a 47-year-old woman in Milam County. Watson has ties to Hamilton, Milam and Parker counties, including the cities of Hamilton, Rockdale and Weatherford.

Watson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, both shoulders and both upper arms. Watson may be using the name Joseph Stanford. For more information or in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 12 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including four gang members and six sex offenders. In addition, $20,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

