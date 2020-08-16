Rihanna visits Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, disparages President Trump

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Singer Rihanna was in Amarillo Friday night, visiting one of our area’s most popular tourist attractions, where she left a political statement.

Rihanna’s Instagram account showed her spray painting a political message on a car at the Cadillac Ranch, just after 10 p.m. on Friday night.

In the post, Rihanna can be seen kneeling by one of the Cadillac’s with her painted message disparaging President Trump clearly in view.

The singer’s Instagram post was also shared to her Twitter account.

The tweet set off a firestorm on social media Friday night as well as this morning.

You can view Rihanna’s Instagram post by clicking here.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)