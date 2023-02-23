SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department arrested the ‘ringleader’ of a group of drivers who recklessly endangered the public, according to a press release from the Grapevine Police Department.

Just after 11:00 p.m. on December 31, 2022, Grapevine dispatch received calls about squealing tires, engines revving and dangerous driving near the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road in Grapevine. Officers attempted to approach the suspects, but they got away due to a large crowd and pedestrians in the roadway.

Courtesy of the Grapevine Police Department

Officers were able to collect license plate information and videos to launch an investigation where Sweetwater and Dallas police identified 22-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez as the organizer. A warrant was issued for his arrest on February 9.

On February 21, the Sweetwater Police Department arrested Rodriguez. He is charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a state jail felony. He was booked into jail in Nolan County where he faces 180 days to two years and up to $10,000 in fines if convicted.

The dangerous driving investigation remains open while detectives identify other suspects. Anyone who has information on suspects, additional photos and video can email them to the Grapevine Police Department.

The Grapevine Police Department thanks the Sweetwater and Dallas police for their aid in locating and apprehending Rodriquez.