Risk of quakes caused by oil, gas in New Mexico rising

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Multiple earthquakes were felt earlier this fall in West Texas, leading regulators in that state to designate a seismic response area and call for less wastewater from oil and gas development to be injected in disposal wells.



As more seismic activity was reported closer to the state line, officials in New Mexico have been watching closely and gathering data.



While Texas limits the injection of produced water, some officials are concerned that could have affects in New Mexico.



The Oil Conservation Division in New Mexico is encouraging operators to recycle and reuse water instead of injecting it.

