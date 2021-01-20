Robbery suspect: “I’m doing this for my kids, I have to feed my kids”

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department Robbery Division investigators were looking for a robbery suspect who said he needed to “feed his kids” as he held up a convenience store in South Houston in December.
The suspect then drove to a second convenience store not far away and committed a second robbery, according to police. Take a look at the store surveillance video and see if you recognize the suspect.
Investigators said the armed robbery happened on December 11th.
Crime Stoppers were offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.
Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.
(CW39 contributed to this report)