Rodney Reed’s family speaks at rally ahead of new evidentiary hearing starting Monday

Rodney Reed’s family, supporters hold rally in Bastrop ahead of new evidentiary in his case scheduled to start Monday (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Rodney Reed’s family spoke at a rally Saturday afternoon ahead of a new evidentiary hearing beginning on Monday.

Campaigners and Reed’s supporters argue he was wrongfully convicted of murdering Stacey Stites in Bastrop in 1996. Reed has been on death row for more than 20 years.

His mother Sandra and brother Rodrick were among the speakers at the rally, which began at 3 p.m. outside the Bastrop County Courthouse.

It comes ahead of the new hearing in Reed’s case, which starts Monday and is slated to last for two weeks.

This week, Reed’s attorneys claimed prosecutors withheld information at his trial from witnesses who spoke about a possible consensual relationship between Stites and Reed, according to court filings.

The attorneys claim the letters show the state had information at least hinting at a relationship between the pair. Reed’s attorney said his defense team was entitled to those summaries and the underlying information 23 years ago.

Reed was scheduled to be executed in 2019, but the Texas Court of Appeals granted an indefinite stay at the last minute.