Rolling average shows coronavirus cases increasing in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the two-week rolling average of coronavirus cases in Texas is increasing.

The Saturday data shows the average number of new cases per day in the state has risen from 3,286.4 on April 1 to 3,458.9 on April 15, an increase of 5.2%.

The Texas health department on Saturday reported 2,430 newly confirmed or probable cases and 65 additional deaths.

The state had an estimated 64,125 active cases with 2,929 people hospitalized due to the virus.

