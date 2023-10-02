PORTALES, N.M. — The Walmart in Portales was named Business of the Month by the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

According to a social media post, employees from the Portales Walmart worked with the employees of the Clovis Walmart to assist Clovis locals after a fire severely damaged its location.

“Associates from both stores were thrown together that very morning of the fire so that the Portales store could serve customers from both communities,” the post said.

At this time, the Portales Walmart was in the middle of “its first major remodel in decades,” according to the post.

Jimmy Guillen, 59, was arrested in Lubbock on Thursday, September 13, after he was accused of intentionally causing the fire that damaged the Walmart in Clovis. As of Monday morning, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on four fugitive warrants.