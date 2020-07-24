Roswell city council votes not to enforce public health order

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico city council voted Thursday not to enforce the governor’s public health mandates, including the mask requirement.

“There is no reason for us to stop the way we live. If you fear this COVID-19, stay home. Plenty of people in this town have offered to deliver your goods to your house,” said Roswell City Councilor Jeanine Best. “There is no reason for bullying.”

Roswell Police may still educate people on the rules, but following Thursday night’s vote, they will leave any citations to State Police. During a tense meeting in which the mayor pleaded with councilors to refrain from personal attacks, the proposal was approved in a split six-to-four vote.

Speaking for the minority, one councilor said he believes the governor has shown strong leadership.

“Had the president taken action early on, maybe we wouldn’t have been in this type of situation,” City Councilor Juan Oropesa said. “I would rather see people alive than dead.” Councilors also gave the city manager the green light to explore whether the city has the grounds to sue the governor.

(Story from KRQE.com)