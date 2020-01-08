Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old after mother found dead

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico.

RPD reports that the child was last seen on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 602 East Forest in Roswell. Osiel is a Hispanic male that’s 2-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 40-pounds.

It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing. Authorities believe Osiel is in the company of 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira who is 5-foot-8 and is 150-pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Rico-Ruvira is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise license plate MNF231

According to police, they are also investigating a suspicious death. Police say they found a deceased woman in a home who was later identified as 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.

Police say the Sanchez was initially discovered by family members and is the mother of the missing 3-year-old. Osiel is also believed to be in danger if not located.

Maroon GMC Yukon SUV (courtesy NMSP)

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.