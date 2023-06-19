Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Round Rock man has been confirmed as a drowning victim in Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Bell County.

The body of 72-year-old Dean Harbert was recovered Friday after a short search in the Union Grove Park area on the south side of the lake.

The search was begun after the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a call from the man’s wife late Friday morning voicing concern that she had not heard from her husband who had been camping in the area. She told the call taker that her husband had been camping there and had been calling daily to check in.

Deputies with The Bell County Sheriff`s Dept, along with the Corp of Engineer Rangers, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded, initiating a search.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department Marine One and The Corps of Engineer boats were able to locate and recover the victim after a short search.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced the death, and an autopsy was ordered.