TEXAS (KIAH) – The Texas Department of State Health Services just released its first RSV report of the 2022-2023 season.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is around all year, but it tends to spike during the fall and winter months. But, we are seeing that upward trend now in the state.

For the past 3 weeks, the antigen test positivity rate is around 11 percent for the state. Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast region, which includes Houston, is also climbing. Out of the nearly 1,000 suspected cases of RSV reported to the state, close to 80 percent came back positive.