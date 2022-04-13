RUIDOSO, NM — A fire just east of Ruidoso burned at least 150 properties and forced evacuations, officials said late Tuesday night.

According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook page, the fire started near McBride Drive, and was named the McBride Fire.

According to KTSM, fire officials estimated the fire’s size to be just over 4000 acres, with containment at 0%, having burned over 150 structures.

Tuesday afternoon, the fire was spreading north to Eagle Creek and the Homestead Acres area.

Crews made progress on the fire near the Ruidoso Middle School and evacuated 1,700+ students from Ruidoso High School, Ruidoso Middle School and Elementary Schools to the Ruidoso Convention Center, KTSM reported.

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods north of Ruidoso High School.

Mandatory evacuations were already in place for Moon Mountain, Gavilan Canyon, Paradise Canyon, Eagle Creek, Homestead Acres, Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates, Old Fort Stanton Road, and Airport Road.

The Ruidoso Convention Center was open and the Red Cross was on site to assist those who evacuated. For those who need to evacuate with livestock, both the Roswell Animal Shelter and Otero Fairgrounds were open.

Ruidoso Municipal Schools cancelled school for Wednesday, April 13, 2022, according to KTSM.

A State of Emergency was declared for the Village. Those looking to make donations or volunteer were asked to call 575-258-6900.

(KTSM contributed to this report.)