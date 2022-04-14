RUIDOSO, NM — As crews continued battling the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, the New Mexico State Police confirmed that two people were found dead Wednesday.

According to a press release from NMSP, firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 500 block of Gavilan Canyon Road in Ruidoso around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Later that evening, the Ruidoso Police Department (RPD) was told that an elderly couple tried to evacuate the McBride fire, but were unaccounted for by family members.

The remains of two people were found at a Gavilan Canyon Road home on Wednesday, April 13. They were located by RPD detectives, along with the NMSP Investigations Bureau and the Bonita Volunteer Fire Department.

The NMSP Investigations Bureau is leading the active investigation with the help of the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Village of Ruidoso and the United States Forest Service.

NMSP said authorities were working with the Office of Medical Investigator (OMI) to positively identify the victims and determine the cause of death.

According to the press release, authorities would release their identities when identification has been made by OMI, and next-of-kin has been properly notified.