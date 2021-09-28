S2A Modular Factory breaks ground in Waco

WACO, Texas – The S2A Modular factory broke ground in Waco on Tuesday.

The factory will feature about ten different buildings – totaling over 240,000 square feet. The factory is expected to contribute over $80 million to the region, and another $60 million in secondary impact.

S2A Modular is a sustainable modular company building green smart homes and eliminating energy bills. They use sustainable, renewable and innovative materials for these homes.

Greater Waco Chamber Senior Vice President of Economic Development Kris Collins says this is an opportunity for jobs, investment and housing for the community.

“S2A is a fantastic company that is really innovating how houses are built, and we are glad to have them establish their first Texas location in Waco,” Collins said.

Director of Construction Bryan Stancil says one of the many advantages of these homes is the speed of construction.

“A process that usually takes days, weeks and months and into years, reduces down to minutes, hours and days,” Stancil said.

President and Co-Founder John Rowland says it takes about six weeks to get permitted, then six to eight weeks to for delivery, and move in is 30 days later.

The company is planning to open many more factories across the country, but this is only the second groundbreaking.