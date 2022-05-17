SALADO, Texas (KXAN) — A central Texas volunteer fire department is asking people to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes after they say a family found several in a pool noodle.

“When someone picked up one of their pool noodles, a large rattlesnake fell out. And they realized later that several baby snakes were still inside,” a post from the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said.

The department noted that with temperatures rising, it is common for snakes to look for dark and cool spaces to hide during the day. They recommended keeping pool toys elevated or sealed if you’re keeping them outside.

The department said if a snake does bit you, stay calm and head to the hospital as soon as possible. Be able to describe the snake to hospital staff as best as you can.

They say don’t do things like trying to cut the wound, suck the venom out or try to capture the snake.

“Be sure to stay safe this summer and check your pool noodles just in case!” they said.

KXAN has reached out to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department to get more information on this incident and will update this article when we hear back.