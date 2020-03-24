San Angelo confirms first case of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Health Department has confirmed one positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Tom Green County. This is the first case to be confirmed in the area.

Officials said the person is 70-year-old male who had recently traveled.

“We have known that COVID-19 was coming to the Concho Valley,” said Dr. James Vretis, Local Health Authority. “We have been preparing for several weeks for the arrival. I ask members of our community to remember that it is the simple things done correctly that will save lives. Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay away from sick people. Don’t go to work if you’re sick. The simple things you were taught as a child will help us through this disease.”

Local San Angelo officials believe the 10 person or less restriction is sufficient enough to protect their community.