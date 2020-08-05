San Angelo Police charged with aggravated sexual assault of child

The following is a press release from the San Angelo Police Department:

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Press release) — On August 2, 2020, San Angelo Police responded to the 100 block of Norwood Drive for the report of a sexual assault of a child.

Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit later determined that 26-year-old Pablo Albert Lemus Jr. had sexually assaulted a child younger than fourteen (14) years of age three times and that Lemus filmed the assaults with his cell phone.

Investigators also determined that Lemus fled San Angelo to avoid apprehension and was hiding in Wray, Colorado. Through coordination with Wray Police, Lemus was located and taken into custody without incident. He is currently in the Yuma County Jail in Colorado awaiting extradition.

Lemus has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child and Sexual Performance of Child. His bond was set at $250K.

