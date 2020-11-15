San Antonio 4-year-old loses both parents to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN/NBC) — A four-year-old in San Antonio has lost both his mother and his father to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez’s mother Mariah died from COVID-19 in October, just a few months after the disease killed his father Adan.

Raidan’s relatives say the deaths have been devastating to the boy who is supposed to celebrate his fifth birthday in just a few days.

“Raiden being left behind, it’s very hard,” says grandmother Rozie Salinas.

Next week, Raiden turns five. His Nana is asking for everyone to rally around the young man to help celebrate with a drive-by ‘Roar and Wave’ parade to help lift his spirits. 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/rtbwQ5x4m4 — Alejandra Guzman (@AlejandraG_TV) November 13, 2020

The family is hoping to lift his spirits with a drive-thru parade and celebration, and is asking their community to do their part to help slow the spread of the disease.

Raiden’s great-aunt says, “We’ve lost two people now to COVID-19 and I can’t emphasize enough the severity, the seriousness and the hurt that this pandemic can cause, so wear your mask, be safe.”

Earlier this week, Texas became the first state in the U.S. to surpass one million coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, the Texas DSHS reports 1,014,160 confirmed cases and 19,470 deaths from COVID-19.