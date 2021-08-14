San Antonio police officer wounded, man killed in shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio say an officer was wounded and a man killed in a shooting that also involved a second officer.



Police Chief William McManus says an officer investigating reports of a disturbance and a man with a gun on Friday saw the armed man flee the scene on a bicycle.



A second officer confronted the man and was shot in an exchange of gunfire with him.



The first officer then confronted the 39-year-old man and fatally shot him.



Police say the wounded officer is hospitalized in undisclosed condition.



No names have been released.

