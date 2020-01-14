San Antonio standoff ends hours after man killed by law enforcement officers

In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 photo, law enforcement officers secure an area at the scene of a shooting in San Antonio, Texas. Three people surrendered peacefully after a more than five-hour standoff that followed the fatal shooting of a man by officers outside a house where the three then refused to come out, police said. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– Police in San Antonio say three people surrendered peacefully after a more than five-hour standoff that followed the fatal shooting of a man by officers outside a house where the three then refused to come out.

Police Chief William McManus says a San Antonio officer and a federal officer fatally shot the man Monday after he rammed his vehicle into police vehicles with officers inside those vehicles.

McManus says officers then tried to search the house, but the three inside refused to come out for hours.

McManus says the man who died was wanted on a federal weapons charge. No names were immediately released.

