San Antonio woman with baby leads high-speed chase

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 04:49 PM CDT

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - On Friday, Texas police released video of a wild chase that happened in June. The suspect fled a traffic stop and led officers on a dangerous pursuit -- with a baby in the back seat of her vehicle.

After running over a tire deflation device, the woman, identified as 29-year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez, crashed into another vehicle.

She got the baby out of the back seat and tried to car-jack another vehicle. State troopers closed in before Rodriguez could get away.

She was arrested on charges including evading arrest and endangering a child.

Officials say Rodriguez had a felony warrant out for her arrest before the incident.

Child Protective Services took custody of the baby.

