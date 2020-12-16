San Antonio’s piñata makers hope vaccine brings back parties

Lily Woo arranges pinatas at Pinata Time on West Commerce Street on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. The business has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic because people are hosting few parties. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Many piñata and party shops in San Antonio whose businesses depend on celebrations are hoping the COVID-19 vaccine brings back big parties next year.

More than nine months after the coronavirus pandemic began, many piñata makers say they can only hope that some of the events that were canceled this year come back in 2021.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that for many of them, business vanished in the spring and early summer when public health restrictions were enacted.



The piñata makers say they are optimistic that the vaccines will be distributed in the first few months of next year and that this will give people more confidence to shop at their stores.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)