San Marcos officer stands for 1st time since being hit on duty and losing her leg

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — For the first time since a suspected drunk driver hit her while she was on duty, Officer Claudia Cormier stood up.

She lost her leg after the driver hit her, and has been through more than 15 surgeries since March 21.

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp shared the emotional video of her milestone on Twitter Tuesday showing Cormier in a doctor’s office, with a belt around her waist to help her.

“I can’t believe I’m standing — OK,” Cormier says in the video.

More than two months ago, Cormier was on Interstate 35, responding to a call about items on the road. She had pulled over to the shoulder to deal with the debris when Neil Sheehan is accused of hitting her. Sheehan cooperated with police, was arrested and faces Intoxication Assault on a Public Servant and Failure to Slow Causing Serious Bodily Injury charges.

Cormier’s situation and strength prompted the community and her fellow officers to come together to raise money for her.

“She’s an inspiration to us all,” San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp wrote on Twitter.

