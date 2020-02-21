San Saba Deputies investigate homicide of Middle School student

SAN SABA, Texas– One middle San Saba middle school student is dead and a suspect was in custody Friday.

Wayne Kelly told FOX44 News that he received word of the crime early this morning.

Kelly said counselors will be at the school today to help students and staff grieve for the student who was killed.

The student’s name is not being released at this time. There were several rumors about how the student died, but nothing was confirmed by Friday.

FOX44 News has reached out to the San Saba and Mills County Sheriff’s Offices for further information.

We will update this report as soon as possible.

(Fox44 News contributed to this report)