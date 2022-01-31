SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo Police Department officer was released from the hospital Monday, January 31st after being dragged and run over by a suspect’s vehicle.

San Angelo Police responded to a Domestic Disturbance call at 850 Paint Rock Road Sunday night, January 30th where they saw the suspect, 22-year-old Devan Gamez, attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle.

Devan Gamez

When officers tried removing Gamez from the vehicle, Gamez started the vehicle and shifted the vehicle into “reverse.” An officer hanging on to the vehicle, was dragged a few feet before falling where Gamez’s vehicle run over the officer’s leg. Gamez then shifted the vehicle into “drive” and drove over the injured officer a second time.

As Gamez exited the vehicle, he was tased and taken into custody.

The injured officer was transported to Shannon Medical Center and has since been released with minor injuries.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene to conduct their investigation and charged Gamez with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Assault by Contact involving Family Violence.

Gamez was then transported to Tom Green County Jail without further incident where he is being held on bond for $100,000.