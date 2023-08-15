CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – According to a press release, New Mexico State Police were investigating a crash involving a school bus that sent two children and a woman to a hospital on Tuesday.

Around 7:30 a.m., police were called to the crash at US 285 and Darby Road.

NMSP said a Roswell ISD bus occupied by around 34 people was traveling east on Darby Road. An SUV occupied by a 56-year-old female driver and a 4-year-old child was traveling north on US 285.

The bus stopped at the intersection, then turned onto US 285 and into the path of the pickup truck.

One child from the school bus, as well as the occupants of the truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, NMSP continued.

The school bus driver was issued a citation, the press release said.