WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas is now accepting sealed bids for renovation and construction of the shelter court yard at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

The project consists of labor, materials, equipment, incidentals and more that are required to remove and properly dispose of the existing courtyard pavilion covers to replace with a new roof covering the entire area.

They are also looking to have new turf installed and lighting and electrical.

