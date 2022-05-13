CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody Thursday after he overpowered the driver, whose injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Officials say there were 16 prisoners aboard the bus but no one else escaped.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.

The inmate escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston.

Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.