Search for wanted man leads to Robinson school lockdown

ROBINSON, Texas – A Robinson school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as authorities search for a wanted man.

Members of the U.S. Marshals task force attempted to arrest a man with an outstanding warrant around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. They were involved in a short pursuit until the man wrecked his car and fled on foot. This happened in the area around Old Robinson Road and East Ward Avenue.

Officers from the Robinson Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals were in the area looking for this wanted man. The Intermediate School was placed on lockdown due to its vicinity to the search. Officers were also stationed around the school to ensure the safety of those attending school.

The wanted individual – identified 26-year-old as Fabian Ray Rivera – was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. He is 5’7”, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Officers say Rivera was picked up by a silver or grey car and left southbound on Highway 77.

As of 1:55 p.m., the lockdown has been lifted at the school.

Source: Robinson Police Department