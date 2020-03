LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday afternoon, Roosevelt County confirmed their second case of COVID-19 also known as the coronavirus, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

A man in his 20’s tested positive for the virus and no other information was provided as of Friday morning.

The Eastern New Mexico news said a woman in her 50’s tested positive for the virus in Curry County on Monday, and she likely got it from traveling.

As of Friday morning, New Mexico has 136 confirmed cases.