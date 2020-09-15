Second death reported in Monday’s bus crash in Baylor County

State & Regional

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from TexomasHomepage.com)

MABELLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a second fatality was confirmed in the crash of a Greyhound bus that occurred Monday afternoon in Baylor County.  

The second fatality was confirmed by our sister website, TexomasHomepage.com.

The bus had previously made a stop in Lubbock and was headed to Wichita Falls, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Monday.

On Monday, DPS said one person died but multiple people suffered serious injuries.

There were 29 people on board (plus the driver).

DPS said the bus and pickup truck collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82/183/283/277 and Farm-to-Market Road 1790 in the community of Mabelle.

According to the Greyhound website, the bus was en route from Denver, Colorado to Dallas.

(TexomasHomepage.com contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar