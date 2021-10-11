Selection Committee names first ERCOT board members and chair

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Public Utility Commission of Texas:

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is pleased to recognize Paul Foster and Carlos Aguilar as the first two selected directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board. The ERCOT Board Selection Committee named Mr. Foster and Dr. Aguilar today, and simultaneously designated Mr. Foster as the Chair of the ERCOT Board. These new board directors will serve alongside the Chairman of the PUCT, the Public Counsel at the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and the CEO of ERCOT.

As a result of these selections, the ERCOT Board is now constituted in accordance with Senate Bill 2 and is authorized to serve as ERCOT’s governing body.

Mr. Foster is the President of Franklin Management, LLC and the founder and former Executive Chairman of Western Refining, Inc. He has previously served as Chairman of the University of Texas System Board of Regents as well as a member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the University of Texas System Lands Advisory Board, and the El Paso Branch of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. Mr. Foster holds a degree in accounting from Baylor University.

Dr. Aguilar is President, CEO, and board member of Texas Central Partners, LLC, a Texas-based company developing the high-speed train that will connect North Texas to Houston. He also serves as a board member of Counterpart International, a leading organization strengthening civil society in over 60 countries around the world. Dr. Aguilar has significant experience leading global businesses and public-private development projects all over the world. Dr. Aguilar earned his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University and a PhD in Technological Economics from the University of Stirling in Scotland.

The remaining six board directors are expected to be named in the coming months.

“Today’s good news only adds to the remarkable progress that ERCOT and the PUC have made in stabilizing the grid to ensure reliable power generation for Texas,” said PUCT Chairman Peter Lake. “With these initial selections, the Board Selection Committee has chosen exceptional leaders to guide ERCOT into the future.”

“We welcome these highly qualified leaders, their expertise and insights into our relentless pursuit of grid reliability,” said ERCOT Interim CEO, Brad Jones. “The Board Selection Committee members have outdone themselves in fulfilling their legislative charge to find the best Texas has to offer.”

Leadership of the PUCT and ERCOT expressed their gratitude to the outgoing board members for their service to Texas.

As the search for the remaining ERCOT board members continues, Texans interested in submitting inquiries or information related to the director positions may email the Selection Committee’s search firm at ERCOTBoard@heidrick.com.

