Seminole teen dies in crash outside of Hobbs

SEMINOLE, Texas — A Seminole, Texas teen died in a crash just outside of Hobbs, New Mexico on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened 5 miles east of Hobbs just after 8:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 62.

Gerardo Sorio, 19, was driving east on U.S. 62 when he failed to control his speed. DPS said he “took faulty evasive action,” and began to skid and then roll. The DPS report said the conditions were clear and dry.

He was pronounced dead at Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs.

It is unknown if Sorio was wearing a seatbelt.