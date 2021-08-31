Sen. Cruz, Rep. Roy to hold press conference in Laredo, Edinburg

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Chip Roy will be having a press conference in Edinburg and Laredo on Wednesday, Sep. 1.

Cruz and Roy will start by holding a border security roundtable in Laredo, Texas to discuss issues affecting the region such as trade, immigration, COVID-19 recovery, and national security, said a release.

A press conference will be held after the roundtable.

Both will then head over to Roma, Texas to meet with landowners. According to a release, they will then meet behind closed doors with Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol.

A second press conference will then be held in Edinburg, according to a press release.